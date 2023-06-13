Your Denver Nuggets are NBA Champions!

Yes, I know we’re a Colorado Rockies site, but the Denver Nuggets are NBA Champions and we want to celebrate together!

After sweeping the Los Angeles Lakers to get to their first-ever NBA Finals, they beat the Miami Heat in five games to take their first-ever title. Nikola Jokić won MVP after averaging 30.2 points, 14 rebounds, and 7.2 assists per game. The victory parade will take place on Thursday, June 15th, and what better way to celebrate than with a new shirt from BreakingT?

Here are some of your amazing options:

Congrats, Nuggets! Rockies on deck?