Colorado Rockies game no. 70 thread: Austin Gomber vs. Garrett Whitlock

After a couple of rainy extra-inning affairs in Boston, the Colorado Rockies look to finish off the three-game set with a victory to complete the sweep before heading to Atlanta for a four-game series.

They will send Austin Gomber (4-5 7.57 ERA) to the mound in the hopes he can find his footing again. Gomber’s last outing came on June 9 against the San Diego Padres, a game in which in he allowed seven runs on 11 hits, including three home runs, in four innings of work. Prior to that start, he lasted just 2 2⁄ 3 innings against the Kansas City Royals after throwing 74 pitches and allowing just two runs. The Rockies need some more length out of Gomber and hope he can carry the baton of strong starting pitching in this series.

Garrett Whitlock (3-2, 4.78 ERA), makes his sixth start of the season. He has made two starts in the month of June with his last outing coming against the New York Yankees in which he allowed one earned run across 6 1⁄ 3 frames. He has been solid at Fenway Park, pitching to a 3.86 ERA in home starts, notching 10 strikeouts to four walks, and hasn’t allowed a home run there this season.

Now, on to the details.

First Pitch: 5:10 PM MDT

TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups:

First, the Rockies:

#Rockies got the series win yesterday, can they complete the sweep tonight? pic.twitter.com/6IbpFiPo6B — Purple Row (@PurpleRow) June 14, 2023

And the Red Sox:

Whitlock on the mound. pic.twitter.com/FsIxY4Hwx8 — Red Sox (@RedSox) June 14, 2023

★★★

Final Score:

★★★

Please keep in mind our Purple Row Community Guidelines when you’re commenting. Thanks!