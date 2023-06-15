Rockies select Jorge Alfaro

The Colorado Rockies announced they have selected the contract of Jorge Alfaro from Triple-A Albuquerque while optioning Brian Serven. Additionally, in order to make space on the 40-man roster, right-handed pitcher Blair Calvo has been designated for assignment.

Alfaro, 30, joins the Rockies after signing a minor league contract with the team just five days ago on June 10. In three games with Albuquerque, Alfaro batted .357/.357/.571 with a home run in 14 plate appearances. Alfaro has enjoyed an offensive surge this season in Triple-A after spending 43 games with the Triple-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox. With the Worcester Red Sox, Alfaro batted .320/.366/.520 with a 119 wRC+ and with no indication that Boston was going to use him at the big league level, informed the team he was planning to exercise an opt-out clause in the minor league he has signed with them prior to the season.

Originally signed as an international free agent in 2010 by the Texas Rangers, Alfaro made his big league debut in 2016 with the Philadelphia Phillies. He spent parts of three seasons with the Phillies putting up solid offensive numbers and was included in the 2018 trade to the Miami Marlins that brought J.T. Realmuto over to the Phillies.

Alfaro enjoyed a strong 2019 campaign in Miami, batting .262/.312/.425 with a career-high 18 home runs, but strikeouts continued to plague his major league career and his subpar defensive marks found the Marlins looking to offload him following the 2021 season. He landed in San Diego for the 2022 campaign, playing 82 games with the Padres to the tune of a .246/.285/.383 slash line.

Alfaro has dominated the minors but has yet to click at the major league level batting .256/.305/.396 for a wRC+ of 89. It’s also important to note that even though he’s a catcher, he has big-league experience playing all four corner positions defensively.

Blair Calvo, 27, on the other hand now finds his future with the Rockies organization in jeopardy. Calvo was added to the Rockies' 40-man roster last offseason and managed to make his big league debut on May 30, pitching a scoreless inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks, before he was optioned back to Triple-A the next day. In 24 games with Albuquerque this season, Calvo has a 7.43 ERA across 23 innings of work with 32 strikeouts and 10 walks.

The Rockies currently have a full 40-man roster.

