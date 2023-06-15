Colorado Rockies game no. 71 thread: Kyle Freeland vs AJ Smith-Shawver

The Colorado Rockies missed out on a rare road sweep in Boston, but now they’re headed down to Georgia and they’re looking for a series to steal. They’re in a bind because they’re way behind (in the standings) but it’s unclear if they’re willing to make a deal (at the deadline. Johnny in this scenario is the Atlanta Braves, owner of the National League’s best record and potentially a gold fiddle quite soon.

Starting for the Rockies is the left-handed Kyle Freeland, who I’m sure is riding high after watching today’s Denver Nuggets Championship Parade. Freeland pitched a very strong five innings his last time out, giving up just one earned run on six hits with five strikeouts. Freeland will need to go at least six innings tonight in the hopes of giving an exhausted bullpen a break. The series in Boston featured two extra innings games and heavy bullpen usage.

On the bump for the Braves is AJ Smith-Shawver, a 20-year old right-handed rookie making just his second career start. Smith Shawver made his big league debut on June 4th and has two total appearances without allowing a single earned run and five strikeouts over 7 2⁄ 3 innings. The Braves’ no. 1 organizational prospect throws a four pitch mix consisting of a four seam fastball averaging 93.6 MPH, a slider, a curveball, and a changeup.

First Pitch: 5:20 PM MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups: