Colorado Rockies game no. 72 thread: Dinelson Lamet vs. Jared Shuster

Outside of NL West teams, there is no other opponent the Rockies have lost to more in franchise history than the Atlanta Braves.

From their dominating years in the 1990s to the current streak of five straight playoff appearances including a World Series championship in 2021, the Braves often have the Rockies number. In 262 matchups, the Rockies are 93-133 against the Braves (.412) and 40-69 in Atlanta.

The Rockies added another loss to the column on Thursday when the Braves hit Kyle Freeland hard in a five-run second inning on their way to an 8-3 win.

In his fourth start since leaving the bullpen, Dinelson Lamet will be looking for his first win as a starter on Friday. Despite an overall ERA of 10.85, Lamet has pitched better as a starter than out of the bullpen this year. In three starts, Lamet is 0-2 with an 8.18 ERA, five walks, 13 strikeouts, and a 2.18 WHIP in 11 innings. In 10 2⁄ 3 innings in 12 relief appearances, Lamet posted a 12.66 ERA with 12 strikeouts, 13 walks, and a 2.44 WHIP. After pitching only three innings in each of his first two starts, Lamet went five innings in his last start when he gave up three runs (only two earned), while striking out five and walking three when the Rockies beat the Padres 5-4 on June 11.

The Rockies will face off against 24-year-old rookie LHP Jared Shuster (3-2, 5.05 ERA) in the second game of the four-game series. Shuster made two starts for the Braves at the beginning of the season before being sent down to Atlanta’s Triple-A affiliate because of issues with “nervousness and pitch command.” Since being recalled on May 16, Shuster has gone 3-2 with a 4.00 ERA with 16 strikeouts and 10 walks in 27 innings. He relies on an arsenal of a 4-seam fastball that averages 91.4 mph, a slider, and changeup.

First Pitch: 5:20 p.m. MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups:

Final Score — Braves 8, Rockies 1: Check out the recap here.