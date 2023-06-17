Colorado Rockies game no. 73 thread: Connor Seabold vs. Bryce Elder

One team got taco’s last night, and it wasn’t the Colorado Rockies. They fell to the Atlanta Braves 8-1 in the second game of a four-game set. Dinelson Lamet pitched just four innings and allowed eight runs on five hits (three home runs) with five walks and five strikeouts. The only inning he didn’t allow multiple runs was the second, where he did put up a zero spot. Unfortunately, that was the final straw for Lamet, who was designated for assignment this morning.

All in all, Lamet made four starts for the Rockies this season. In those four starts, he never made it past the fifth inning and allowed three or more runs in each outing. His best outing came on June 11 against the San Diego Padres where only two of the three runs were earned, but the eight-run shelling was the final straw.

In his place, the Rockies have recalled right-hander Gavin Hollowell. Hollowell was a September call-up last year and made six appearances as a reliever. This year in Triple-A Albuquerque, Hollowell has made nine relief appearances and has allowed just two runs over 11 2⁄ 3 innings. Both of those runs came in the same game against the Houston Astros Triple-A Sugar Land Space Cowboys, and one was scored on a solo home run by first baseman J.J. Matijevic. While Hollowell isn’t a starter, he should provide some reinforcements to the bullpen if the Rox decide to stretch someone else out or make a trade.

Today, the Rockies face off against the Atlanta Braves. After a grueling 17-game stretch, they are in the midst of a 16-game stretch. Upon its conclusion, they will have played 33 games in 34 days and are 10-18 through the first 28 games of this stretch.

Connor Seabold (1-2, 4.70 ERA) will take the mound for the Rockies. He is making his ninth start of the season, and his first-career start against the Atlanta Braves. In his last outing, Seabold allowed one run over six innings, striking out six and walking one. That matched a season-high six innings pitched and six strikeouts, and it also marked the first time in his career that he has thrown six or more innings while striking out at least six and walking one or fewer.

Seabold will duel Braves’ righty Bryce Elder (4-1, 2.69 ERA). This also marks Elder’s first-career start against the Rockies. He enters today’s game with 18-consecutive outings of at least five innings pitched, but surrendered a career-high five runs while allowing eight hits and a walk with one strikeout in his last outing against the Washington Nationals. His 2.69 ERA is also the second-lowest in the National League among qualified players, and the seventh-lowest in the majors.

The Rockies are 1-8 in their last nine games against the Braves dating back to last season. Can they snap that streak today?

First Pitch: 2:10 p.m. MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups: