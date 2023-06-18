Colorado Rockies game no. 74 thread: Chase Anderson vs Charlie Morton

The Rockies will look to avoid a four-game sweep against the Atlanta Braves on this Sunday morning. They have lost the first three games and been outscored 26-6. Not great, but maybe they can stop the skid today. If they are swept today, it would be their fifth on the road and second in a four-game set since they were swept by the Arizona Diamondbacks May 29-June 1 in Phoenix. Atlanta last swept a four-game set over the Rockies last year from June 2-5 in Denver, but this would mark Colorado’s first time getting swept in Atlanta since July 29-August 1, 2013.

There have been some highlights, though. Ryan McMahon is continuing his hot streak, having reached base in 22 of his last 24 games. He has 11 multi-hit games since May 23 and is slashing. 363/.453/.681 with seven doubles, two triples, six home runs, 20 RBI and 14 walks over that span. Since May 23, McMahon is second in the NL in OBP and slugging, third in OPS (1.134) and tied for third in extra-base hits. His 20 doubles on the season are tied for fifth-most in the NL. 2023 All-Star?

The Rockies bullpen has also been locked in over the past three games in Atlanta. They have allowed just two earned runs through 12 2⁄ 3 innings, walked four and struck out eight. Unfortunately, with the scores being as lopsided as they are, that means the rotation has been struggling mightily.

Speaking of starters, Chase Anderson (0-0, 3.16 ERA) takes the mound for the Rockies today. Anderson has been a bit of a stopper for the Rox this season. In his last outing, he allowed three runs over 4 1⁄ 3 innings — his shortest outing as a Rockies. He also walked one and struck out six. He has not allowed more than two walks in any of his eight outings all season. Anderson is making his seventh start for the Rockies, and has pitched at least five innings in five of those starts, allowing three or fewer runs in each start as a Rockie. He has yet to record a decision, though. Could today be the day?

Anderson will face Braves’ veteran right-hander Charlie Morton, who is making his 14th start of the season. Morton has faced the Rockies 12 times in his career and holds a 12-12 record with a 4-2 record and 3.89 ERA. In his last outing against the Detroit Tigers, Morton pitched 5 2⁄ 3 scoreless innings, allowing four hits, three walks and striking out two.

All that’s to say, happy Father’s Day to all the fathers and father figures out there!

First Pitch: 11:35 a.m. MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups: