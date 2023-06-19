Affected by Altitude: Nice.

For more information on the future of podcasts here at Purple Row, please click here!

This week, Evan and the Brothers Timmins discuss the roster shuffling of the Colorado Rockies with several DFAs and new arrivals. Meanwhile, the Rockies are bad but at least some of the kids are playing and playing well. In particular, Nolan Jones, Ezequiel Tovar, and Brenton Doyle are all finding big league success. Our trio also discusses the World Champion Denver Nuggets and what the Rockies can learn from their neighbors at Ball Arena.

This episode was recorded on Saturday, June 17th, 2023. Statistics and events may not be current at time of posting.