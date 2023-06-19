Rockies select Connor Kaiser

The Colorado Rockies announced they have selected the contract of Connor Kaiser from Triple-A Albuquerque after placing Ezequiel Tovar on the paternity list when he left Sunday’s finale against the Atlanta Braves to attend the birth of his child.

Kaiser was originally drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the third round of the 2018 draft out of Vanderbilt University. He struggled during his time in the minors and was released in May of the 2022 season upon which he was signed by the San Diego Padres. In 54 games in Double-A last season with the San Antonio Missions, Kaiser batted .202/.299/.360 and became a minor league free agent at the end of the season.

The Rockies signed Kaiser to a minor league deal on December 9, 2022, and placed him in Triple-A Albuquerque to begin the season. Thanks to the benefits of the Pacific Coast League, Kaiser has enjoyed his best season offensively, batting .278/.376/.506 through 50 games with seven home runs, 26 RBI, and a favorable 50 strikeouts to 27 walks. Defensively he is able to play both middle infield positions as well as third base. He is in the starting lineup to make his major league debut in Monday’s game against the Cincinnati Reds.

