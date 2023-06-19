Colorado Rockies game thread no. 75: Austin Gomber vs. Brandon Williamson

After a disastrous four-game sweep at the hands of the Atlanta Braves, the Colorado Rockies start the final leg of their ten-game road trip with a three-game set against the Cincinnati Reds. It will not only be the first game of the series, but also the first game of the 2023 for Reds’ 1B Joey Votto, who was activated from the 60-day IL today. Speaking of firsts, Connor Kaiser is set to make his MLB debut with the Rockies, starting at SS and batting ninth.

Austin Gomber will toe the rubber for the Rockies. He’s had his struggles this season — evident by his 7.29 ERA — but is coming off a strong performance in his last start against the Boston Red Sox with three runs allowed over six innings.

Set to oppose Gomber is Brandon Williamson. Williamson made his major league debut in Colorado on May 16, twirling 5 2⁄ 3 innings with just one run allowed. Tonight will be his seventh big-league start and he enters the game with 5.40 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 31 2⁄ 3 innings pitched.

First Pitch: 5:10 pm MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups: