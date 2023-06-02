Colorado Rockies game no. 59 thread: Chase Anderson vs Jordan Lyles

The Rockies were swept by the Diamondbacks in a four-game set, being outscored by the Snakes 23-10. Last night’s walk-off loss stung particularly because it was the first time in 2023 that the Rox lost a game when leading after seven innings. Now, they head east to Kansas City for the first time since 2017. They will play three games there before finally ending their 17-day streak with no off days. They have gone 5-9 so far in 14 games.

Chase Anderson (0-0, 1.70 ERA) will make his fourth start for the Rockies tonight after being claimed off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays on May 12. He will be making his first career appearance against the Royals — the only team in the majors he has not faced yet. But against AL Central clubs, Anderson has gone 1-4 with a 4.43 ERA in eight career starts. In his last start against the Mets on Saturday, Anderson went five innings and allowed one run on four hits and one walk with four strikeouts.

Anderson will be up against old friend Jordan Lyles (0-9, 7.30 ERA). Lyles is making his 12th start of the season and is in the first year of a two-year contract that he signed with the Royals in December 2022. So far, he has a career-worst 0-9 record through his first 11 starts and the Royals are 0-11 when he starts. In his last start, the Royals lost 12-10 at the hands of the Washington Nationals. Lyles threw five innings in which he allowed five earned runs (two homers) on six hits with three walks and two strikeouts. The long ball has been a problem for Lyles this season, as he has allowed at least one home run in eight of his 11 starts and has allowed multiple homers in seven of those starts. Hopefully the Rockies can pounce tonight!

First Pitch: 6:10 PM MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups:

#Rockies face old friend Jordan Lyles in the first of three in KC pic.twitter.com/ZViaN3iZnI — Purple Row (@PurpleRow) June 2, 2023