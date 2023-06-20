Colorado Rockies game thread no. 76: Noah Davis vs. Ben Lively

The Cincinnati Reds are one of the hottest teams in MLB right now, as the Colorado Rockies learned last night in a 5-4 loss. (This marked the Reds’ ninth consecutive win.) Tonight, the Rockies will try to even the series.

Originally, Kyle Freeland was scheduled to start for the Rockies. However, he is recovering from a virus, so Noah Davis will start instead. On April 30, Davis was placed on the IL with right elbow inflammation. In 11.2 IP with the Rockies, Davis has a 6.17 ERA and a 1.800 WHIP.

The Rockies hope Davis can provide some relief to a struggling rotation.

The Reds will have Ben Lively on the mound. In 42.0 innings pitched, Lamet has an ERA of 4.07 with 41 strikeouts and a 1.21 WHIP.

Now to the details.

First Pitch: 5:10 PM MDT

TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups:

First, the visiting Rockies:

Noah Davis back in the rotation. pic.twitter.com/N6A0OkuITG — Purple Row (@PurpleRow) June 20, 2023

And the Reds:

