Every Rockie Ever Podcast: Justin Morneau

Every Rockie Ever is a brand new show under the Rocky Mountain Rooftop banner where brothers Skyler and Dustin Timmins sit down and talk about every player to suit up for the Colorado Rockies to share memories and the legacy of their careers.

This week, Dustin and Skyler talk about a certain Rockie that hails from Canada, was a left-handed bat with power, and happened to wear #33. That’s right, it’s former Twins legend Justin Morneau! In the wake of Todd Helton’s retirement, the Rockies needed a first baseman, and they brought in Morneau who found a brief revival in Colorado during his short time in purple.

Justin Morneau- 1B

Colorado Rockies: 2014-2015

184 Games Played

.316/.363/.487, 121 OPS+

212 H, 81 R, 42 2B, 6 3B, 20 HR, 97 RBI,

47 BB, 85 SO

NL Batting Title 2014 (.319 AVG)#EveryRockieEver pic.twitter.com/OM5p7vSD9q — Every Rockie EVER (@EveryRockieEver) January 26, 2022

In 30 years of existence, the Colorado Rockies have seen nearly 700+ players and coaches suit up in purple. From the greats of Todd Helton and Larry Walker to obscure ones like Kent Bottenfield and Tim Christman. Join brothers Skyler and Dustin Timmins as they endeavor to shine a light on Every Rockie Ever.

Every Rockie Ever is part of the Rocky Mountain Rooftop network, a Rockies affiliate of the Fans First Podcast Network.

Twitter: @EveryRockieEver, @RockyMtnRooftop, @FansFirstSN

Our podcast is available in both audio and video format!

★ ★ ★

Please keep in mind our Purple Row Community Guidelines when you’re commenting. Thanks!