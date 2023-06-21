Colorado Rockies game no. 77 thread: Jake Bird vs. Andrew Abbott

The Colorado Rockies have had it rough the past week, losing seven straight games and looking to avoid another sweep this time at the hands of the Cincinnati Reds. The Reds are currently on a 10-game winning streak, lead by a young exciting offensive core and the return of Joey Votto to the lineup in the series.

The injury hits keep coming for the Rockies after Connor Seabold has an arm injury and was scheduled to pitch today. Additionally, Brent Suter has an oblique strain. Karl Kauffmann has been recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque but can’t make it to Cincinnati in time. Instead, the Rockies will turn to Jake Bird for the start in a bullpen game.

Bird (1-1, 3.42 ERA) makes his first career start with the Rockies. In 47 1⁄ 3 innings of relief this season, Bird has been strong on the mound, but some cracks have arisen thanks to an over-reliance on his services as a result of poor starting pitching. Regardless, he has often been asked to pitch at least two innings and may look to toss at least three innings for the Rockies, depending on his pitch count and efficiency.

Andrew Abbott (3-0, 0.00 ERA) makes his fourth start of the year for the Reds. He has yet to yield a run in his 17 2⁄ 3 innings of work this season while also having 12 strikeouts to nine walks. He has pitched into the sixth inning in all three starts, with his last outing coming against the Houston Astros in which he tossed six shutout innings and surrendering just four hits.

Now to the details.

First Pitch: 10:35 AM MDT

TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups:

First, the visiting Rockies:

Bullpen day to finish off the road trip. pic.twitter.com/ehKZzCB1LK — Purple Row (@PurpleRow) June 21, 2023

And the Reds:

Bosses of Cincinnati: There will be long lunch breaks today.



Powered by @PNCBank pic.twitter.com/kcuB8pqGHr — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) June 21, 2023

Final score:

