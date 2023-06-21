More injuries strike an already decimated Rockies pitching staff

When it rains, it pours, and it certainly is pouring. Denver is seeing one of it’s wettest Junes in 58 years, and the Colorado Rockies just can’t seem to catch a break when it comes to their obliterated pitching staff.

Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post reported Wednesday morning that the Rockies were losing right-handed starter Connor Seabold and left-handed reliever Brent Suter.

Seabold was scheduled to start Wednesday’s afternoon game against the Cincinnati Reds, but is now being sidelined with a currently unspecified arm injury. Seabold has made 16 appearances for the Rockies this season, starting as a reliever but eventually being moved into the rotation due to depth issues. Seabold has made nine starts so far with an ERA of 6.07 over 43 innings in those starts. The former Boston Red Sox prospect had strung together three strong starts in June—including two quality starts—before struggling in his most recent outing against the powerhouse Atlanta Braves.

Suter, formerly of the Milwaukee Brewers, has been a boon to the Rockies bullpen so far this season. With 41 2⁄ 3 innings pitched over 31 appearances he is one of the most used relievers in the entire league. Despite recent struggles, his ERA sits at 2.81 and the Rockies have benefited from his ability to pitch multiple innings with their decimated and struggling rotation. Suter is being shelved due to an oblique injury.

The Rockies currently have three of their key starting pitchers out due to long term injury. Germán Márquez had Tommy John Surgery, Antonio Senzatela is dealing with a right elbow strain, and Ryan Feltner is recovering from a skull fracture. Kyle Freeland missed his most recent scheduled start due to illness.

The club has not yet announced what moves will be made to replace Seabold and Suter. RHP Karl Kauffmann was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque but was unable to make it to Cincinnati in time to start. Noah Davis was optioned as the corresponding roster move for Kauffmann. Reliever Jake Bird—who has the most innings of any MLB reliever at 47 1/3—will start Wednesday’s game.