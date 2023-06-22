Zac Veen will miss the rest of the 2023 season

The Colorado Rockies injury woes continue, as top prospect Zac Veen (no. 2 PuRP) underwent season ending surgery on his left hand on Thursday. Veen was placed on the 7-day IL on Tuesday, but the surgery came as a surprise to many fans when he posted a post-operative photo to his various social media accounts on Thursday afternoon.

Rockies MLB.com beat reporter Thomas Harding provided more information on Veen’s injury. Veen had been dealing with severe damage to his extensor carpi ulnaris ligament in his left hand, his dominant batting hand. The injury occurred sometime after the All-Star break last season.

In the first half of the 2022 season Veen hit .285/.382/.479 with 11 home runs, 54 RsBI, and 41 stolen bases with the High-A Spokane Indians. He earned a trip to the All-Star Futures Game in Los Angeles on July 16th, where he went 2-for-3 with a run scored and two stolen bases.

Veen played another 14 games with the Indians following the All-Star Break, but hit just .185/.290/.222 without any home runs and just two doubles. He was promoted to the Double-A Hartford Yard Goats in early August, but continued to struggle at the plate. In 34 games with the Yard Goats he hit .177.262.234 with one home run, four doubles, and seven RsBI.

Although he turned in strong performances at the 2022 Arizona Fall League and at the Rockies’ spring training this year, Veen has largely struggled to find his footing in Double-A this season. He has hit .209/.304/.308 through 46 games with two home runs, seven doubles, and two triples.

Veen’s agent, Jason Romano, confirmed the injury and noted that Veen had been playing through the pain in an effort to make his MLB debut this year. The 21-year old prospect eventually yielded after multiple exams and had the recommended surgery in New York on Thursday.

Veen will be 22 years old by the time he is able to resume baseball activities this December, where he is considering playing winter ball to prepare for 2024 spring training.