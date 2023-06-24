Colorado Rockies game no. 79 thread: Griffin Canning vs. Chase Anderson

Hopefully, one swing can change the momentum for the Rockies.

After losing eight straight games and 14 out of their last 17, Elias Díaz put the Rockies back in the winning column by hitting a grand slam to lead a Rockies come-from-behind victory against the Angels on Friday night. The four-run homer also ended Colorado’s grand slam drought of 256 games (dating back to Sept. 10, 2021) without a slam.

Ohtani was a triple shy of the cycle on Friday, hitting his first Coors Field homer in a regular season game. Mike Trout added a homer as the Angels took a 4-2 lead in the fifth inning. The Rockies rallied to add one run in the sixth before Díaz’s added four runs. Meanwhile, the bullpen shut down the Angels from the sixth inning on.

The Rockies will now see if they can keep the winning going in game two against Shohei Ohtani and Co. tonight.

Chase Anderson (0-1, 4.12) will be on the mound for the Rockies. In his eighth start since joining the Rockies in May, Anderson is still looking for his first win as a Rockie. In his first five starts, he pitched at least five innings and never surrendered more than three runs. His latest two starts have been a little rougher. Against the Red Sox, he only made it 4 1⁄ 3 innings before being pulled after giving up three runs. He was hit hard by the Braves in his last start as he gave up seven runs — including two homers — in three innings on the way to a 14-6 blowout loss.

Griffin Canning (5-2, 4.40 ERA) will be on the mound for the Angels. The 27-year-old RHP is in his fourth year in MLB, all with Los Angeles. He’s 3-0 and the Angels are 4-1 in his last five starts as he’s put up a 2.70 ERA and pitched at least five innings in each outing. Canning has faced the Rockies once in his career, throwing 5 2⁄ 3 innings in a no decision after giving up three runs on seven hits with five strikeouts and only one walk.

Díaz will be back in the cleanup spot and looking to continue his impressive season.

First Pitch: 7:10 p.m. MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups:

A new look today for the Angels in Colorado: pic.twitter.com/KhZoAbwiRw — Erica Weston (@EricaLWeston) June 24, 2023