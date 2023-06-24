Rockies trade Mike Moustakas to Angels for minor league pitcher

Following a brutal 25-1 loss on Saturday, the Colorado Rockies announced they have traded Mike Moustakas to the Los Angeles Angels for minor league pitcher Connor Van Scoyoc. The deal was first reported by Michael Marino of FanTrax with Robert Murray of FanSided also reporting the same details.

Moustakas, 34, joined the Rockies in spring training following Brendan Rodgers’ shoulder injury and after he had been designated for assignment by the Cincinnati Reds in January. After making the Opening Day roster, Moustakas played 47 games in purple, batting .270/.360/.435 with four home runs and 17 RBI across 136 plate appearances. Additionally, he showed improved vision at the plate, drawing 17 walks to 34 strikeouts, and ended up posting a 107 OPS+ as well as a career-low 25% ground ball rate.

This is the second trade for the Angels in as many days after acquiring third baseman Eduardo Escobar from the New York Mets. The team also optioned first baseman Jared Walsh down to Triple-A Salt Lake recently and has designated former Rockies draft pick Kevin Padlo for assignment, creating a regular opportunity for Moustakas who can play both corner infield positions. The Rockies are banking on C.J. Cron joining the team soon and are continuing to look for opportunities for Nolan Jones and Elehuris Montero to play.

Thomas Harding also reports that the Rockies are expected to bring up Michael Toglia from Triple-A Albuquerque to fill the roster spot left by Moustakas.

In return, the Rockies are adding 23-year-old minor league pitcher Connor Van Scoyoc. Originally drafted in 2018 out of the 11th round by the Angels, Van Scoyoc has spent the 2023 season with the High-A Tri-City Dust Devils. In 11 starts this season, he has a 4-3 record with a 2.76 ERA, 56 strikeouts, and 25 walks across 62 innings of work. He is primarily a sinkerballer with a cutter and a curveball as well.

The move may come as a surprise for Rockies fans as they have grown accustomed to the team’s hesitance to trade players, especially veterans like Moustakas who has been praised for his clubhouse leadership. Perhaps it is a slight indication of the weeks to come.

The Rockies currently have 39 players on the 40-man roster.

