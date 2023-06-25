Colorado Rockies game no. 80 thread: Tyler Anderson vs Austin Gomber

Last night, the Rockies played a game for the record books against the Los Angeles Angels. Unfortunately, though, they were on the wrong side of those records — the 25-1 pounding was the worst loss in Rockies history, outdone only by a 26-7 defeat at the hands of the Chicago Cubs on August 18, 1995. They did allow a franchise-record 28 hits, but the 25 runs allowed were only the second-most in Rockies history so that’s something I suppose.

Turning the page to this afternoon, the Rockies will once again look to rebound. Austin Gomber (4-7, 7.25 ERA) will be tasked with setting the tone and righting the ship. He has only faced the Angels one other time on July 27, 2021 in Anaheim. He allowed two runs on five hits through six frames, walking two and striking out seven. Both runs came from a Shohei Ohtani two-run home run. In his last game of 2023 against the Cincinnati Reds, Gomber was tagged with five runs (four earned) through 5 1⁄ 3 innings. He allowed three home runs for the second time in his last three starts, but also matched a season-high six strikeouts. However, he didn’t walk a single batter, so that’s something.

Gomber will face off against old friend Tyler Anderson (4-1, 5.64 ERA). He will be making his sixth-career appearance (fifth start) against his former club, and is 1-3 with a 2.53 ERA against them. Last year with the Dodgers, he went 1-2 with a 2.86 ERA in four games (three starts). In his last outing of 2023, Anderson threw five innings against the Kansas City Royals. He allowed two runs on six hits while walking one and striking out six.

Time to turn the page.

First Pitch: 1:10 p.m. MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups: