Affected by Altitude: Hitting Rockies Bottom

The podcast Affected by Altitude is hosted by Purple Row staff writers Evan Lang and Skyler Timmins, who are incredibly proud and excited to be lending their voices to more great Rockies content for you to enjoy. Joining Evan and Skyler is a rotating cast of guests hosts to talk shop about everyone’s favorite purple baseball team.

This week, Skyler and Evan discuss the movement within the organization, including the Mike Moustakas trade, what to do with CJ Cron, and other veterans. Meanwhile, the Colorado Rockies hit rock bottom for the 2023 season with not only their worst loss of the season, but their worst loss in franchise history. What a great way to celebrate the team’s 30th Anniversary. We close out the show talking All-Star voting and discuss goings on around the league.

Affected by Altitude is a weekly or bimonthly podcast featuring roundtable discussion, game segments, interviews, and the occasional hot take from a group of Rocky Mountain Rooftop contributors.

This episode was recorded on Sunday, June 25th, 2023. Statistics and events may not be current at time of posting.