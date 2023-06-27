Colorado Rockies game no. 81 thread: Clayton Kershaw vs Connor Seabold

One Los Angeles team leaves, and another arrives.

Tonight, the Colorado Rockies will begin a series against the Los Angeles Dodgers (43-34), who are currently third in the NL West race.

Although the Dodgers may not be having a banner season, Clayton Kershaw is. With an ERA of 2.72 in 89.1 innings pitched, he is in fine form. (His 2.1 fWAR rank hims 14th among all MLB starting pitchers.) However, he has occasionally struggled at Coors Field where he has a 4.82 ERA in 26 games.

Connor Seabold will pitch for the Rockies. He brings to the game a 5.88 ERA in 56.2 innings. The Rockies will look to Seabold to get the series off to a good start.

Now to the details.

First Pitch: 6:10 PM MDT

TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups:

First, the visiting Dodgers:

And the Rockies:

★★★

