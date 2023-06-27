Rockies select the contract of Matt Koch

The Colorado Rockies have selected the contract of right-handed pitcher Matt Koch from Triple-A Albuquerque the club announced Tuesday prior to their three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Coors Field.

Koch, 32, signed with the Rockies on a minor league deal last offseason and has spent the season with the Albuquerque Isotopes. In 34 2⁄ 3 innings as a reliever across 29 games this season, Koch has a 7.27 ERA and a 1.615 WHIP in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League. However, he has produced a quality 8.8 K/9 as well as a 2.9 BB/9 this season. He enters the Rockies bullpen as yet another fresh arm available to provide some relief to the other bullpen corps members.

Originally drafted by the New York Mets in the third round of the 2012 draft, Koch made his big league debut as a member of the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2016. He spent parts of four seasons with the Diamondbacks, posting a 4.88 ERA in 36 games. In 2018 he worked primarily as a starter in Arizona, making 14 starts and finding success to the tune of a 101 ERA+. However, after a rough 2019, Koch didn’t make it back to the big leagues until last season with the Seattle Mariners. In a brief four-game stint with the Mariners, Koch was touched for four runs on five hits in 4 1⁄ 3 innings of work.

