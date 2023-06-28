Colorado Rockies game no. 82 thread: Michael Grove vs. Kyle Freeland

Offensive woes prevailed once again for the Colorado Rockies as the Los Angeles Dodgers cruised to a 5-0 shutout victory on Tuesday.

The Dodgers will send Michael Grove (0-2, 7.59 ERA) to the mound. Grove makes his seventh start of the year in eight games, and he’s been knocked around a bit. In his last outing, he pitched two scoreless innings out of the bullpen against the Houston Astro but had been knocked around for four runs in each of his previous three starts. So, he could just be an opener for tonight, or the Dodgers will try to see how much length they can get out of him.

Kyle Freeland (4-8, 4.54 ERA) heads to the hill for the Rockies in his second start of the homestand. His last outing came against the Los Angeles Angels in which he allowed three runs over fiving innings of work. This will be Freeland’s 22nd career start against the Dodgers. In 21 games prior he has a 5-9 record with a 4.38 ERA in 115 innings work against the Dodgers, and has allowed 16 home runs. Home runs have plagued the Rockies starting staff lately and Freeland looks to buck the trend and keep the ball on the ground.

First Pitch: 6:40 PM MDT

TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups:

First, the visiting Dodgers:

And the Rockies:

Final Score: Rockies 9, Dodgers 8

