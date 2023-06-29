It’s been a rough year for the Colorado Rockies, but the 2023 All-Star Break is coming up in just over a week. It’ll be in Seattle this year, so if you’ve ever wanted to take a trip to the Emerald City, this might be a good excuse! The starters will be announced this evening at 7 p.m. ET/5 p.m. MT on ESPN, and the full rosters will be announced on Sunday, July 2 at 5:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. MT on ESPN.

Here is the full schedule of events:

With that said, it’s unlikely that the Rockies will have any starters for the third year in a row. However, there are two players making their cases to represent the Rockies in Seattle: Elias Díaz and Ryan McMahon. Currently, Sean Murphy (ATL) and Will Smith (LAD) lead the catchers race, while Nolan Arenado (STL) and Austin Riley (ATL) lead the pack for third basemen. How do Díaz and McMahon stack up against their competition?

Catchers

Díaz is having a breakout year for the Rockies. So far, he is slashing .285/.342/.462 with 15 doubles, one triple and nine home runs across 71 games. He also broke the Rockies 258-game grand slam-less streak with a go-ahead bomb in the eighth inning of Saturday’s 7-4 win over the Los Angeles Angels, (Let’s just forget what happened in the next game.) It was his third career slam, and he became the ninth Rockies player in franchise history to hit a go-ahead slam in the eighth inning or later. The previous title holder was Charlie Blackmon, who hit a walk-off grand slam against the same Angels on September 11, 2020.

Here’s how Díaz directly stacks up against Murphy and Smith (as of 6/28):

Elias Díaz vs Sean Murphy vs Will Smith (6/28/23) Stat Díaz Murphy Smith Stat Díaz Murphy Smith Games 70 60 58 AVG .286 .289 .286 OBP .343 .385 .400 SLG .465 .540 .507 OPS .808 .926 .907 Home Runs 9 13 12 RBI 41 44 41 Extra-Base Hits 25 27 21 BB% 8.1% 10.7% 15.2% K% 20.3% 23.0% 14.0%

As you can see, Díaz is right up there with the two leaders and has played 10 more games in 2023 than Murphy has. If the Rockies are (likely) only going to have one All-Star in 2023, Díaz should be up for consideration.

Third Basemen

Ryan McMahon should also be a contender. The third baseman was a Gold Glove finalist in 2021 and 2022 and has finally hit his stride in 2023. Between May 25 and last night, McMahon has slashed .342/.432/.649 with seven doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 22 RBI. His season-total 20 doubles are tied for seventh-most in the National League, and his 35 extra-base hits are tied for ninth-most. His 2.5 bWAR is tied for the highest among NL players with at least 75% of their games at third base, and his 10 DRS at third are tied for most at the position with Pittsburgh Pirates’ Ke’Bryan Hayes (Sports Info Solutions).

Not bad, but how does McMahon stack up against Arenado and Riley?

Ryan McMahon vs Nolan Arenado vs Austin Riley (6/28/23) Stat McMahon Arenado Riley Stat McMahon Arenado Riley Games 78 75 79 AVG .264 .272 .269 OBP .348 .321 .337 SLG .482 .476 .450 OPS .830 .797 .787 Home Runs 12 15 14 RBI 41 51 40 Extra-Base Hits 35 28 28 BB% 11.2% 6.9% 8.9% K% 30.4% 19.0% 22.6%

As mentioned, McMahon had a bit of a slow start. He hit .212/.289/.371 with four homers and 19 RBI through May 24. Since then, however, he’s been a lot better, but it might put him at a bigger disadvantage at his position than Díaz. But, again, if the Rockies are (likely) going to have a singular All-Star, McMahon should also be up for consideration.

Final Thoughts

The Rockies have had a bad year, but the All-Star Game can be a bright spot. It’s especially fun for a first-time All-Star like Díaz or McMahon. So with that all being said, who should represent the Rockies in Seattle this year — Elias Díaz, Ryan McMahon, both or someone else?

