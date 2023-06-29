Colorado Rockies game no. 83 thread: Emmet Sheehan vs Chase Anderson

Somehow the Colorado Rockies are poised to steal a three game set from dreaded Los Angeles Dodgers... who are also somehow only in third place in the National League West. After two high scoring affairs with the series tied, not a single All-Star starter named this afternoon, and an obscene amount of hail filling Coors Field, a series win against a division rival sure would be nice.

#Rockies dugout was almost two feet deep in hail up to the handles on the door to the clubhouse. Insane! pic.twitter.com/pEEQVEkono — Kelsey Wingert-Linch (@KelsWingert) June 29, 2023

The starting pitcher for the Rockies is the right-handed Chase Anderson, who has fallen back down to earth after six fairly strong starts for a struggling rotation. His last time out, Anderson was the starting pitcher in what would become the historically disastrous 25-1 beatdown by the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim. In 2 2⁄ 3 innings he gave up nine earned runs on ten hits, including back-to-back-to-back home runs on three consecutive pitches. Anderson will need to be dialed in tonight if the Rockies seek to conquer a strong Dodgers lineup.

On the bump for the Dodgers is the right-handed rookie Emmet Sheehan. Sheehan is just 23-years old and was called up to make his big league debut straight from Double-A on June 16th. For his debut he threw six no-hit innings against the San Francisco Giants. He now has two big league starts under his belt now over 12 innings with seven strikeouts, four walks, and two earned runs—both of which were solo home runs. Sheehan throws a four seam fastball that averages 95.7 MPH, as well as a slider and a changeup.

First Pitch: 6:40 PM MDT (DELAYED)

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

