Colorado Rockies game no. 60 thread: Austin Gomber vs. Daniel Lynch

The Rockies beat the Kansas City Royals 7-2 last night. They scored six runs in the top of the eighth to overcome a 2-1 deficit. It was the first time in 2023 that Colorado won a game when trailing after seven innings. Prior to the game, they were one of three teams (also Mets and Rangers) who had not won a game when trailing that late. This comes on the heels of Thursday’s walk-off loss to Arizona, where they were previously the only team in MLB to have an undefeated record when leading after seven innings.

Notably, Ryan McMahon appears to be turning a corner. After a bit of a slump to start the season, RyMac hit .271/.364/.510 with seven doubles, two triples and four homers in May. In his last nine games, he has gone 17-for-34 (.500) with 10 runs, three doubles, one triple, five home runs, 14 RBI and six walks.

Austin Gomber (4-4, 7.00 ERA) will take the mound for the Rockies today. In his last start against the Mets on May 28, Gomber allowed six runs on eight hits with three walks and two strikeouts over four innings. He allowed all six of his runs in the fourth inning and was pulled with the game tied at six. The Rockies would eventually win that game 11-10. Gomber is 2-0 with a 1.45 ERA in his career against the Kansas City Royals, and has not allowed a run at Kauffman Stadium — going 2-0 in 11 innings while walking one and striking out six.

Gomber will duel against Royals’ lefty Daniel Lynch (0-0, 3.38 ERA). Lynch is making his second career start of the season and his second career start against the Rockies (his sixth interleague start, period). He made his 2023 season debut last Sunday against the Washington Nationals after rehabbing from a rotator cuff injury. He pitched 5 1⁄ 3 innings and allowed two runs on five hits with three walks and six strikeouts. In his last start against the Rockies on May 15, 2022 at Coors Field, Lynch allowed three hits over 5 1⁄ 3 scoreless innings.

Can the Rockies capitalize on last night’s shellacking?

First Pitch: 2:10 PM MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups: