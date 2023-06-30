Colorado Rockies game no. 84 thread: Michael Lorenzen vs. Austin Gomber

Kris Bryant has given Bud Black a wonderful 66th birthday present today: the ability to write Bryant’s name in the lineup.

After one month on the IL, Bryant’s heel has healed just in time for the Rockies to open a three-game series against the Tigers tonight at Coors Field. Bryant, who hit .263/.346/.374 with six doubles, five homers, 17 RBI, and 21 runs scored in 50 games before landing on the IL, will be batting second and playing in right field.

The Rockies made several moves to their roster on Friday, including designating catcher Jorge Alfaro for assignment to make room for Bryant. They also placed right-handed reliever Matt Carasiti on the 15-day IL with right shoulder inflammation and called up Ty Blach from the Triple-A Isotopes.

Austin Gomber (5-7, 7.01 ERA) will be on the mound for the Rockies. Gomber won his last start on June 25 against the Angeles when he gave up two runs on five hits with three strikeouts and one walk in five innings. Gomber is 1-0 in three career starts vs. Detroit with a 1.80 ERA in 15 innings.

RHP Michael Lorenzen (2-5, 3.97 ERA) is getting the start for the Tigers, who are 35-45 and in third place in the AL Central. Lorenzen is in his ninth season in MLB after spending his first eight with Cincinnati and last season with the Angeles. Lorenzen has faced the Rockies 12 times in his career, but only started two games. In 20 1⁄ 3 innings against Colorado, Lorenzen has a 3.98 ERA with 12 strikeouts, 10 walks, and three homers surrendered. In seven appearances at Coors Field, he’s 1-1 with a 9.39 ERA in 7 2⁄ 3 innings.

A day after hail made Coors Field look like a June blizzard hit before the Rockies game against the Dodgers, it’s been cloudy, rainy, and cooler in Denver today. The tarp has been out on the infield earlier in the day.

Hopefully, the weather will be more pleasant for tonight’s game. Fireworks will follow.

First Pitch: 6:10 p.m. MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups:

Final Score: Rockies 8, Tigers 5: See the breakdown here.