Colorado Rockies game no. 61 thread: Kyle Freeland vs Brady Singer

The Rockies have won their first two games against the Kansas City Royals by a combined score of 13-6. A win today would give the Rox their first sweep of at least three games on the road since August 24-26 against the Arizona Diamondbacks, and their second-ever three-game sweep in an AL ballpark since Jun 26-28 against the Oakland A’s. As for the Royals, the loss clinched their fifth-consecutive series loss since playing the San Diego Padres from May 15-17 in Petco Park. They are 3-15-1 in series play this season, 1-9-0 at Kauffman Stadium, and have suffered six sweeps. A sweep today would be a great way to finish this 17-game stretch before an off-day tomorrow.

Kyle Freeland (4-6, 4.22 ERA) will take the mound for the Rockies. Freeland had a rough outing on May 30 against the D-backs, where he allowed five runs on six hits with three walks and a strikeout over 5 2⁄ 3 innings. Four of the five runs came from three home runs — his second outing this season in which he gave up three home runs (also April 22 at Philadelphia). He has faced the Royals once in his career on May 13, 2022. In that game, he threw 4 2⁄ 3 innings and allowed eight runs (six earned) on 12 hits and two walks.

He will face Royals’ right-hander Brady Singer (3-4, 7.12 ERA). In his last start against the Washington Nationals, Singer threw five innings plus two batters. He was charged with two runs on four hits with three walks and six strikeouts. The three walks all came within the first six batters, but he stranded all of them. Singer is making his sixth interleague start today, but his first-career start against the Rockies. In 12 starts against NL opponents, he is 5-3 with a 4.52 ERA.

Let’s end this streak on a high note!

First Pitch: 12:10 PM MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups: