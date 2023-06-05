Affected by Altitude: A Couple of Rule Breakers

For more information on the future of podcasts here at Purple Row, please click here!

The podcast Affected by Altitude is hosted by Purple Row staff writers Evan Lang and Skyler Timmins, who are incredibly proud and excited to be lending their voices to more great Rockies content for you to enjoy. Joining Evan and Skyler is a rotating cast of guests hosts to talk shop about everyone’s favorite purple baseball team.

This week, Evan makes his triumphant return to the show after a truly delightful bout of illness. He and Skyler discuss the Kris Bryant dilemma where the Colorado Rockies supposed-to-be-Superstar has no power and a hefty contract. Meanwhile, Ryan McMahon is turning his season around after a triumphant end of May. The Rockies are also letting the kids play (though facilitated by injury) and we’re seeing Brenton Doyle, Nolan Jones, and Ezequiel Tovar thrive with their regular playing time. We also name our Position Player, Pitcher, and MVP of the Month for May!

Affected by Altitude is a weekly or bimonthly podcast featuring roundtable discussion, game segments, interviews, and the occasional hot take from a group of Rocky Mountain Rooftop contributors. We live in different places, have varying backgrounds, but we are all united in our love of the Rockies and a desire to provide fans with a fresh new voice.

Are you a Rockies fan? Then this show is for you. Please let us know how we’re doing, what you would like to see moving forward, or how we can do better. You can comment on the episodes or on Twitter at @AltitudeEffect or @RockyMtnRooftop.

This episode was recorded on Sunday, June 4th, 2023. Statistics and events may not be current at time of posting.