Colorado Rockies game no. 62 thread: John Brebbia vs. Dinelson Lamet

The Colorado Rockies are back in Denver as they begin a six-game home stand and attempt to get back to their winning ways of May.

Opening for the Giants is John Brebbia. In 23.2 innings pitched, he has an ERA of 3.80% with a GB% of 29.1% and a K% of 34.7%.

The Rockies will have Dinelson Lamet on the mound. Lamet’s first outing after joining the starting rotation did not go well. He lasted only three innings against the Diamondbacks, giving up five runs (all earned) on seven hits in what would go on to be a 6-0 loss for the Rockies. In 13.2 innings pitched, Lamet has an ERA of 13.17.

He surely hopes to use this game to show he should stay in the rotation.

First Pitch: 6:40 PM MDT

TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups:

First, the visiting Giants:

And the Rockies:

NL West homestand pic.twitter.com/cbDnxP7fkp — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) June 6, 2023

