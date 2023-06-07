Every Rockie Ever Podcast: Michael Cuddyer

Every Rockie Ever is a brand new show under the Rocky Mountain Rooftop banner where brothers Skyler and Dustin Timmins sit down and talk about every player to suit up for the Colorado Rockies to share memories and the legacy of their careers.

In this episode, Skyler and Dustin look back on the Rockies’ career of one of their personal favorites, Michael Cuddyer. Joining the Rockies after 11 years with the Minnesota Twins, Cuddyer left a strong impression in a Rockies uniform. In his brief three years, his reputation as a great person and quality ball player was quite apparent in his feats on and off the field despite injuries that popped up. Cuddy truly is our Buddy.

Michael Cuddyer- OF

Colorado Rockies: 2012-2014

280 Games Played

.307/.362/.525

318 H, 159 R, 76 2B, 6 3B, 46 HR, 173 RBI, 21 SB

1x All-Star

1x Silver Slugger

2013 NL Batting Title (.331 AVG) #EveryRockieEver pic.twitter.com/mQxzwcft9v — Every Rockie EVER (@EveryRockieEver) January 13, 2022

In 30 years of existence, the Colorado Rockies have seen nearly 700+ players and coaches suit up in purple. From the greats of Todd Helton and Larry Walker to obscure ones like Kent Bottenfield and Tim Christman. Join brothers Skyler and Dustin Timmins as they endeavor to shine a light on Every Rockie Ever.

Every Rockie Ever is part of the Rocky Mountain Rooftop network, a Rockies affiliate of the Fans First Podcast Network.

Twitter: @EveryRockieEver, @RockyMtnRooftop, @FansFirstSN

Our podcast is available in both audio and video format!

★ ★ ★

Please keep in mind our Purple Row Community Guidelines when you’re commenting. Thanks!