Colorado Rockies game no. 63 thread: Logan Webb vs. Connor Seabold

Always seems like there is trouble afoot when the San Francisco Giants come to town and Tuesday night’s loss was no different. The Rockies' pitching staff remains shorthanded and overworked due to poor performances from their starters and they desperately need Connor Seabold to try and break the trend with another solid outing

Seabold (1-2, 5.40 ERA) takes the mound following a strong 5 1⁄ 3 innings outing against the Arizona Diamondbacks in which he allowed just one run on three hits while striking out five. The key for Seabold will be to limit walks while finding a way to navigate the zone in a way that won’t allow the Giants to make solid contact. Whatever happens, it could be considered a victory if he can work in the sixth inning again for the sake of the bullpen.

He’ll be opposed by Giants ace Logan Webb. Webb (4-6, 2.85 ERA) has settled into form after a rough couple of starts to begin the season. In nine of his 12 starts this season, Webb has pitched into at least the seventh inning, and since April 22 has not allowed more than three runs in a start. His most recent outing came on June 2 when he allowed three runs on four hits with six strikeouts in seven innings of work against the Baltimore Orioles.

Now to the details.

First Pitch: 6:40 PM MDT

TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups:

First, the visiting Giants:

And the Rockies:

Lining up in our City Connects pic.twitter.com/kJf52bnCLV — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) June 8, 2023

Final Score

