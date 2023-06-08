Colorado Rockies game no. 64 thread: Alex Cobb vs Chase Anderson

The Colorado Rockies would very much like to snap a losing streak today, both in general and against the San Francisco Giants. The Rockies have lost three in a row coming out of Kansas City into this home stand. Even worse, they’ve dropped ten straight games to one of their bigger brothers in the National League West. The Giants are 31-9 against the Rockies since 2021 and have a run differential of +107.

Making his fifth start in a Rockies uniform is the right-handed Chase Anderson. Anderson has been of great relief to a beleaguered Rockies rotation. In his five starts he has an ERA of 2.08 and has gone five or more innings in each one. The Rockies will need him to go long once again this afternoon to provide more rest to an overtaxed relief corps. His last time out, Anderson pitched six complete innings while giving up two earned runs for his first quality start of the season.

On the bump for Los Gigantes is the right-handed Alex Cobb. Cobb has been great for the Giants this season, posting a 2.71 ERA over 12 starts and 69 2⁄ 3 innings. His last time out he threw 7 2⁄ 3 innings of shutout baseball against the Baltimore Orioles. Cobb has mixed results against the Rockies throughout his career. In four starts he has an ERA of 5.25 over 24 innings. At Coors Field he has given up four home runs in 18 2⁄ 3 innings. This season Cobb is running a four pitch mix consisting. His two primary pitches are a sinker and a split-finger, and he also has a slider and a curveball.

First Pitch: 1:10 PM MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups: