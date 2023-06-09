Colorado Rockies game no. 65 thread: Yu Darvish vs. Austin Gomber

The last time the Rockies played the Padres, it was late March and early April in the season-opening series in San Diego. The Rockies took the first two games before the Padres rallied to win the last two.

Since then, Colorado has suffered injuries and setbacks, resulting in 11 different starting pitchers taking the mound in 64 games. The Rockies and their No. 15-ranked $179 million payroll have stayed where predicted — last place in the NL West at 26-38 and 12 games behind the first-place Diamondbacks. The Rockies rank No. 29 in MLB in ERA (5.22), strikeouts (472), WHIP (1.50), and batting average against (.273).

The Padres and their No. 3-ranked $247 million payroll spent five days in first place in the NL West and plateaued at 7-5 on April 11. Since then, San Diego has gone 22-28 and is in fourth place in the division, eight games back of Arizona. The All-Star-like roster ranks No. 29 in batting average in MLB (.225), No. 24 in runs scored (254), No. 23 in OPS (.699), and No. 17 in homers (69).

The mind-blowing fact is that if the Rockies sweep the three-game series that starts tonight against the Padres, both teams would have the same amount of wins. Having lost eight of their last 10, it might not be very plausible for the Rockies, but it could happen.

In game one, Austin Gomber will be on the mound for the Rockies while Yu Darvish is getting the start for San Diego. Gomber (4-4, 6.99 ERA) is looking to rebound after a short outing on June 3 against the Royals when he gave up two walks, a wild pitch, and two singles in the third inning. He only ended up giving up two runs on six hits with three walks in 2 2⁄ 3 innings on 74 pitches, and Matt Carasiti was able to escape further damage and the Rockies hung on for a 6-4 win.

Darvish is 4-4 this season with a 4.10 ERA in 63 2⁄ 3 innings over 11 starts. He’s posted five quality starts, including his last performance — a seven-inning scoreless outing when he only gave up two hits with one walk while striking out nine in a 6-0 victory over the Cubs on June 3.

The Rockies have historically faired decently against Darvish. In 11 starts, Darvish is 3-4 with a 5.37 ERA in 58 2⁄ 3 innings with 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.3 walks, while giving up 13 homers. Five of those starts have come at Coors Field where Darvish is 1-1 with a 5.26 ERA.

