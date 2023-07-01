This Week in Purple: Walkin’ in a Summer (?!) Wonderland

The weekend is a great time to kick back and reflect. This Week in Purple is the place to catch up on the news from our team at Purple Row. You’ll find links to Rockpiles and other content below as well as a platform for community discussion in the comments.

★ ★ ★

Forget the Rockies, it’s been a weird week in weather this week! Not only was June 2023 the sixth-wettest month in Denver history, but there was a tornado that ripped through suburban Highlands Ranch last Thursday, flash flooding all throughout Denver (so bad in one spot that the Denver Fire Dept. dive crew had to be called to make sure nobody got caught in a submerged vehicle on 38th Avenue), and a wild hailstorm over Coors Field that included hail in the press box, hail completely filling the Rockies dugout, and a hail-ball fight between Germán Márquez and Elias Díaz. And after a two-hour delay for the weather shenanigans, the Rockies got shelled 14-3.

But here’s what our writers wrote about this week:

To Read

It’s the mid-way point for the minor leagues, so Kenneth Weber wrote an exclusive Pebble Report for his Monday Rockpile. He took inventory of what’s happened at each level, as well as highlighted some prospects who have performing well (or not).

Taking inventory of the #Rockies farm system at the end of the MiLB first half. https://t.co/UEoOOhjYpr — Purple Row (@PurpleRow) June 26, 2023

Mike Moustakas was traded to the LA Angels on Saturday night after that... game. The Rockies had signed Moustakas in the offseason after he was DFA’d by the Reds and he had become a nice veteran presence in the lineup. Renee Dechert looked back on Moustakas’ time with the Rockies for her Tuesday Rockpile, and how signing him might’ve been more of a positive move than we originally thought.

It turns out, the Rockies’ decision to sign Mike Moustakas was a good move https://t.co/Me9dWLR8yh — Purple Row (@PurpleRow) June 27, 2023

In a follow-up to his June 7 Rockpile, Skyler Timmins looked at position players that might be worth shopping for his Wednesday Rockpile. The deadline is only a month away and Mike Moustakas is already gone — will they trade Jurickson Profar, Randal Grichuk, or C.J. Cron as well?

Could the #Rockies garner any trade interest for Jurickson Profar, Randal Grichuk, and C.J. Cron after moving Mike Moustakas recently? https://t.co/7WYbpsYjGo — Purple Row (@PurpleRow) June 28, 2023

Before the Trade Deadline, though, is the All-Star Game in Seattle. The starters have already been named (AL here, NL here), but the pitchers and reserves will be announced Sunday. The Rox don’t have any starters (not surprising), but they by rule need to have at least one representative. For the Thursday Rockpile, I made the case for Elias Díaz and Ryan McMahon — will either (or both?) of them go, or will it be someone else?

The #Rockies are having a down year, but the MLB All-Star Game is coming up. Who will represent the Rox in Seattle?



Two players are making their cases https://t.co/tEHjNgSN38 — Purple Row (@PurpleRow) June 29, 2023

Finally, to cap off the week, Joelle Milholm looked at the Rockies roster construction for her Friday Rockpile. The title, “Unless MLB changes rules to allow 11 starters, Rockies must make some moves” says it all — the Rockies once again have a positional logjam with three veterans coming back and need to alleviate that somehow. Will they let the kids (who have been playing well!) play? Or will they replace them, once again, with veterans?

With C.J. Cron back from the IL, Kris Bryant coming back today, and Charlie Blackmon joining them soon, the Rockies are going to have too many players and not enough lineup spots. Will they go with the vets or give the rookies playing time? https://t.co/HmQGcODkgK — Purple Row (@PurpleRow) June 30, 2023

To Listen

Affected by Altitude: Hitting Rockies Bottom — This week, Skyler and Evan discuss the movement within the organization, including the Mike Moustakas trade, what to do with CJ Cron, and other veterans. Meanwhile, the Colorado Rockies hit rock bottom for the 2023 season with not only their worst loss of the season, but their worst loss in franchise history. What a great way to celebrate the team’s 30th Anniversary. We close out the show talking All-Star voting and discuss goings on around the league.

This week, @evan_lang27 and @sideline_crowd discuss roster moves like the Mike Moustakas trade, as well as taking a look around the league at other interesting teams and All-Star voting. Meanwhile, was Saturday night rock bottom for the #Rockies? https://t.co/HgL5P6D3OA — Purple Row (@PurpleRow) June 26, 2023

Weekend Discussion Topic

Who should the Rockies trade next? One of the three position players Skyler mentioned this week (Profar, Grichuk, Cron) or a bullpen arm that he mentioned two weeks ago (Hand, Suter, Johnson)? Sound off in the comments?

★ ★ ★

