Colorado Rockies game no. 85 thread: Brendan White vs Peter Lambert

The Colorado Rockies leaned on a rare lengthy start from their rotation yesterday when Austin Gomber pitched a seven inning quality start to beat the visiting Detroit Tigers. Now the team turns to the arm barn with a rare bullpen day for the second game in the series. It appears the Tigers will be turning to their bullpen as well.

Making the start for the Rockies the right-handed Peter Lambert. Lambert is making his first start at the big league level since 2021, having pitched exclusively out of the bullpen for the Rockies this season. Lambert has struggled with arm injuries since making his big league debut in 2019, but now appears to finally be healthy. Working mostly in long relief, Lambert has made 14 appearances for 31 1⁄ 3 innings. He has a 6.89 ERA, has struck out 34 batters to 14 walks, and has given up nine home runs. Lambert’s 1-2 punch is a four seam fastball averaging 93.9 MPH paired with a changeup. He also throws both a more traditional slider and a sweeper.

On the bump for the Motor City Kitties is Brendan White, a right-handed rookie from the 2019 draft who made his debut in mid-June. White has made seven appearances out of the Tigers’ bullpen, but this is his first career start. In those seven appearances he has an ERA of 5.23 in 10 1⁄ 3 innings, with 14 strikeouts to just two walks. White’s primary pitch is a four seam fastball that averages 95.1 MPH. Like Lambert, he throws both a sweeper and a more traditional slider. He can also throw both a sinker and a split-finger, but he does so rarely.

First Pitch: 7:10 PM MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups: