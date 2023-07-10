 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

MLB Draft 2023, Day 2, Rounds 3-10: Rockies preview and open thread

The Colorado Rockies will make eight selections over the second day of the draft.

By Evan Lang
/ new

The Colorado Rockies made three selections on the first day of the MLB draft. With their first pick at ninth overall they selected former SEC pitcher of the year Chase Dollander out of Tennessee. They doubled down on college pitching at pick no. 45 with Wake Forest lefty Sean Sullivan, and finished the night with the highly versatile catcher and utilityman Cole Carrigg from San Diego State.

Today they will make another eight picks as day two of the draft commences.

Here’s a look at the schedule and where to watch:

Start time: 12:00pm MDT

Stream: MLB.com/MLB.tv

Social: @MLBDraft and @MLBDraftTracker on Twitter

The Rockies will make the following picks today:

  • Round 3: 77th
  • Round 4: 109th
  • Round 5: 145th
  • Round 6: 172nd
  • Round 7: 202nd
  • Round 8: 232nd
  • Round 9: 262nd
  • Round 10: 292nd

You can view all of the Rockies draft selections below via our Draft and Signings Tracker, which we will update in real time throughout the draft.

Rockies Draft 2023 Picks and Signings Tracker

Round Pick Player Position School Signed? Signed For Slot Value
Round Pick Player Position School Signed? Signed For Slot Value
1 9 Chase Dollander RHP Tennessee $5,980,100
2 46 Sean Sullivan LHP Wake Forest $1,868,400​
CBB 65 Cole Carrigg C/INF/OF San Diego State $1,184,100
3 77 $930,600
4 109 $615,500
5 145 $433,500
6 172 $336,700
7 202 $263,200
8 232 $209,400
9 262 $181,600
10 292 $169,900
11 322
12 352
13 382
14 412
15 442
16 472
17 502
18 532
19 562
20 592
UDFA

In This Stream

MLB Draft 2023: Colorado Rockies results, signings, and analysis

View all 8 stories

More From Purple Row

Loading comments...