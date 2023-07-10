MLB Draft 2023, Day 2, Rounds 3-10: Rockies preview and open thread

The Colorado Rockies made three selections on the first day of the MLB draft. With their first pick at ninth overall they selected former SEC pitcher of the year Chase Dollander out of Tennessee. They doubled down on college pitching at pick no. 45 with Wake Forest lefty Sean Sullivan, and finished the night with the highly versatile catcher and utilityman Cole Carrigg from San Diego State.
Today they will make another eight picks as day two of the draft commences.
Here’s a look at the schedule and where to watch:
Start time: 12:00pm MDT
Stream: MLB.com/MLB.tv
Social: @MLBDraft and @MLBDraftTracker on Twitter
The Rockies will make the following picks today:
- Round 3: 77th
- Round 4: 109th
- Round 5: 145th
- Round 6: 172nd
- Round 7: 202nd
- Round 8: 232nd
- Round 9: 262nd
- Round 10: 292nd
You can view all of the Rockies draft selections below via our Draft and Signings Tracker, which we will update in real time throughout the draft.
Rockies Draft 2023 Picks and Signings Tracker
|Round
|Pick
|Player
|Position
|School
|Signed?
|Signed For
|Slot Value
|Round
|Pick
|Player
|Position
|School
|Signed?
|Signed For
|Slot Value
|1
|9
|Chase Dollander
|RHP
|Tennessee
|$5,980,100
|2
|46
|Sean Sullivan
|LHP
|Wake Forest
|$1,868,400
|CBB
|65
|Cole Carrigg
|C/INF/OF
|San Diego State
|$1,184,100
|3
|77
|$930,600
|4
|109
|$615,500
|5
|145
|$433,500
|6
|172
|$336,700
|7
|202
|$263,200
|8
|232
|$209,400
|9
|262
|$181,600
|10
|292
|$169,900
|11
|322
|12
|352
|13
|382
|14
|412
|15
|442
|16
|472
|17
|502
|18
|532
|19
|562
|20
|592
|UDFA
