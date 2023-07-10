MLB Draft 2023, Day 2, Rounds 3-10: Rockies preview and open thread

The Colorado Rockies made three selections on the first day of the MLB draft. With their first pick at ninth overall they selected former SEC pitcher of the year Chase Dollander out of Tennessee. They doubled down on college pitching at pick no. 45 with Wake Forest lefty Sean Sullivan, and finished the night with the highly versatile catcher and utilityman Cole Carrigg from San Diego State.

Today they will make another eight picks as day two of the draft commences.

Here’s a look at the schedule and where to watch:

Start time: 12:00pm MDT

Stream: MLB.com/MLB.tv

Social: @MLBDraft and @MLBDraftTracker on Twitter

The Rockies will make the following picks today:

Round 3: 77th

Round 4: 109th

Round 5: 145th

Round 6: 172nd

Round 7: 202nd

Round 8: 232nd

Round 9: 262nd

Round 10: 292nd

You can view all of the Rockies draft selections below via our Draft and Signings Tracker, which we will update in real time throughout the draft.