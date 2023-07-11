MLB Draft 2023, Day 3, Rounds 11-20: Rockies preview and open thread

The Colorado Rockies made three picks on Sunday night to kick off the MLB First-Year Player Draft, and another eight on Monday afternoon for day two. Today is the third and final day of the draft and the Rockies will make their final ten picks to round out their 2023 draft class.
Start time: 12:00pm MDT
Stream: MLB.com/MLB.tv
Social: @MLBDraft and @MLBDraftTracker on Twitter
The Rockies will make the following picks today:
- Round 11: 322nd
- Round 12: 352nd
- Round 13: 382nd
- Round 14: 412th
- Round 15: 442nd
- Round 16: 472nd
- Round 17: 502nd
- Round 18: 532nd
- Round 19: 562nd
- Round 20: 592nd
You can view all of the Rockies draft selections below via our Draft and Signings Tracker, which we will update in real time throughout the draft.
Rockies Draft 2023 Picks and Signings Tracker
|1
|9
|Chase Dollander
|RHP
|Tennessee
|$5,980,100
|2
|46
|Sean Sullivan
|LHP
|Wake Forest
|$1,868,400
|CBB
|65
|Cole Carrigg
|C/INF/OF
|San Diego State
|$1,184,100
|3
|77
|Jack Mahoney
|RHP
|South Carolina
|$930,600
|4
|109
|Isaiah Coupet
|LHP
|Ohio State
|$615,500
|5
|145
|Kyle Karros
|3B
|UCLA
|$433,500
|6
|172
|Cade Denton
|RHP
|Oral Roberts
|$336,700
|7
|202
|Seth Halvorsen
|RHP
|Tennessee
|$263,200
|8
|232
|Braylen Wimmer
|SS
|South Carolina
|$209,400
|9
|262
|Ben McCabe
|C
|Central Florida
|$181,600
|10
|292
|Jace Kaminska
|RHP
|Nebraska
|$169,900
|11
|322
|Stu Flesland III
|LHP
|Washington
|12
|352
|Bryson Hammer
|LHP
|Dallas Baptist
|13
|382
|Caleb Hobson
|OF
|University of Tennessee Martin
|14
|412
|Hunter Mann
|RHP
|Tennessee Tech
|15
|442
|Darius Perry
|C
|UCLA
|16
|472
|Austin Emener
|LHP
|East Tennessee State University
|17
|502
|Aidan Longwell
|1B
|Kent State
|18
|532
|Yanzel Correa
|RHP
|International Baseball Academy of Puerto Rico
|19
|562
|Kannon Handy
|LHP
|Colorado Mesa University
|20
|592
|Troy Butler
|RHP
|Herkimer County Community College (NY)
|UDFA
