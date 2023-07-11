 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

MLB Draft 2023, Day 3, Rounds 11-20: Rockies preview and open thread

The Rockies will make their final ten picks of the 2023 Amateur Draft today.

By Evan Lang
The Colorado Rockies made three picks on Sunday night to kick off the MLB First-Year Player Draft, and another eight on Monday afternoon for day two. Today is the third and final day of the draft and the Rockies will make their final ten picks to round out their 2023 draft class.

Start time: 12:00pm MDT

Stream: MLB.com/MLB.tv

Social: @MLBDraft and @MLBDraftTracker on Twitter

The Rockies will make the following picks today:

  • Round 11: 322nd
  • Round 12: 352nd
  • Round 13: 382nd
  • Round 14: 412th
  • Round 15: 442nd
  • Round 16: 472nd
  • Round 17: 502nd
  • Round 18: 532nd
  • Round 19: 562nd
  • Round 20: 592nd

You can view all of the Rockies draft selections below via our Draft and Signings Tracker, which we will update in real time throughout the draft.

Rockies Draft 2023 Picks and Signings Tracker

Round Pick Player Position School Signed? Signed For Slot Value
1 9 Chase Dollander RHP Tennessee $5,980,100
2 46 Sean Sullivan LHP Wake Forest $1,868,400​
CBB 65 Cole Carrigg C/INF/OF San Diego State $1,184,100
3 77 Jack Mahoney RHP South Carolina $930,600
4 109 Isaiah Coupet LHP Ohio State $615,500
5 145 Kyle Karros 3B UCLA $433,500
6 172 Cade Denton RHP Oral Roberts $336,700
7 202 Seth Halvorsen RHP Tennessee $263,200
8 232 Braylen Wimmer SS South Carolina $209,400
9 262 Ben McCabe C Central Florida $181,600
10 292 Jace Kaminska RHP Nebraska $169,900
11 322 Stu Flesland III LHP Washington
12 352 Bryson Hammer LHP Dallas Baptist
13 382 Caleb Hobson OF University of Tennessee Martin
14 412 Hunter Mann RHP Tennessee Tech
15 442 Darius Perry C UCLA
16 472 Austin Emener LHP East Tennessee State University
17 502 Aidan Longwell 1B Kent State
18 532 Yanzel Correa RHP International Baseball Academy of Puerto Rico
19 562 Kannon Handy LHP Colorado Mesa University
20 592 Troy Butler RHP Herkimer County Community College (NY)
UDFA

