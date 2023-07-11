MLB Draft 2023, Day 3, Rounds 11-20: Rockies preview and open thread

The Colorado Rockies made three picks on Sunday night to kick off the MLB First-Year Player Draft, and another eight on Monday afternoon for day two. Today is the third and final day of the draft and the Rockies will make their final ten picks to round out their 2023 draft class.

Start time: 12:00pm MDT

Stream: MLB.com/MLB.tv

Social: @MLBDraft and @MLBDraftTracker on Twitter

The Rockies will make the following picks today:

Round 11: 322nd

Round 12: 352nd

Round 13: 382nd

Round 14: 412th

Round 15: 442nd

Round 16: 472nd

Round 17: 502nd

Round 18: 532nd

Round 19: 562nd

Round 20: 592nd

You can view all of the Rockies draft selections below via our Draft and Signings Tracker, which we will update in real time throughout the draft.