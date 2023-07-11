 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
BREAKING NEWS ELIAS DÍAZ NAMED 2023 ALL-STAR MVP!

2023 All-Star Game Thread: Zac Gallen vs. Gerrit Cole

The stars are shining in Seattle

By Renee Dechert
It’s time for MLB’s Midsummer Classic where the visiting National League will take on the home American League.

Here are the starting lineups:

Representing the Colorado Rockies is Elias Díaz, who was looking sharp on the red carpet today:

Now to the details.

First Pitch: 6:00 PM MDT

TV: Fox

Radio: ESPN Radio; Fox Deportes (Spanish)

