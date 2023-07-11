2023 All-Star Game Thread: Zac Gallen vs. Gerrit Cole

It’s time for MLB’s Midsummer Classic where the visiting National League will take on the home American League.
Here are the starting lineups:
The 2023 All-Star Game starting lineups! pic.twitter.com/nirtDpuvnP— Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 10, 2023
Representing the Colorado Rockies is Elias Díaz, who was looking sharp on the red carpet today:
Díaz pic.twitter.com/6SZm6j8h3C— Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) July 11, 2023
Now to the details.
First Pitch: 6:00 PM MDT
TV: Fox
Radio: ESPN Radio; Fox Deportes (Spanish)
