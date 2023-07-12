Rockies’ 2023 draft results and signings tracker

The 2023 MLB Draft is in the books! The Colorado Rockies made 21 picks in this year’s First-Year Player Draft. With their first pick—9th overall—they selected Tennessee right-handed pitcher Chase Dollander and made two additional Day One picks. Their final pick of the draft was Troy Butler, a right-handed pitcher from Herkimer County Community College (NY).

The Rockies went heavy on pitchers again in this year’s draft. 14 of their 21 selections were pitchers and the remaining seven were position players. The Rockies selected just one high school player in Yanzel Correa, a right-handed pitcher from the International Baseball Academy of Puerto Rico in the 18th round. They did mix things up more this year, though. The most-consecutive players they drafted at a single position was three-straight pitchers in rounds 10-12 and 18-20. Otherwise, it was one or two of each through the other rounds.

Overall the Rockies drafted 14 pitchers (eight right-handed and six left-handed), two catchers, three infielders (a third baseman, a shortstop, and a first baseman), one outfielder, and one utilityman (SDSU’s Cole Carrigg, C/INF/OF, CBB round).

Purple Row will continue to update the tracker with signing bonus values as information becomes available.