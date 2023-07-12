 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Rockies’ 2023 draft results and signings tracker

Here’s a list of who has signed with the organization following the All-Star Week 2023 draft

By Samantha Bradfield
The 2023 MLB Draft is in the books! The Colorado Rockies made 21 picks in this year’s First-Year Player Draft. With their first pick—9th overall—they selected Tennessee right-handed pitcher Chase Dollander and made two additional Day One picks. Their final pick of the draft was Troy Butler, a right-handed pitcher from Herkimer County Community College (NY).

The Rockies went heavy on pitchers again in this year’s draft. 14 of their 21 selections were pitchers and the remaining seven were position players. The Rockies selected just one high school player in Yanzel Correa, a right-handed pitcher from the International Baseball Academy of Puerto Rico in the 18th round. They did mix things up more this year, though. The most-consecutive players they drafted at a single position was three-straight pitchers in rounds 10-12 and 18-20. Otherwise, it was one or two of each through the other rounds.

Overall the Rockies drafted 14 pitchers (eight right-handed and six left-handed), two catchers, three infielders (a third baseman, a shortstop, and a first baseman), one outfielder, and one utilityman (SDSU’s Cole Carrigg, C/INF/OF, CBB round).

Purple Row will continue to update the tracker with signing bonus values as information becomes available.

Rockies Draft 2023 Picks and Signings Tracker

Round Pick Player Position School Signed? Signed For Slot Value
1 9 Chase Dollander RHP Tennessee $5,980,100
2 46 Sean Sullivan LHP Wake Forest $1,868,400​
CBB 65 Cole Carrigg C/INF/OF San Diego State $1,184,100
3 77 Jack Mahoney RHP South Carolina $930,600
4 109 Isaiah Coupet LHP Ohio State $615,500
5 145 Kyle Karros 3B UCLA $433,500
6 172 Cade Denton RHP Oral Roberts $336,700
7 202 Seth Halvorsen RHP Tennessee $263,200
8 232 Braylen Wimmer SS South Carolina $209,400
9 262 Ben McCabe C Central Florida $181,600
10 292 Jace Kaminska RHP Nebraska $169,900
11 322 Stu Flesland III LHP Washington $125,000
12 352 Bryson Hammer LHP Dallas Baptist $125,000
13 382 Caleb Hobson OF University of Tennessee Martin $125,000
14 412 Hunter Mann RHP Tennessee Tech $125,000
15 442 Darius Perry C UCLA $125,000
16 472 Austin Emener LHP East Tennessee State University $125,000
17 502 Aidan Longwell 1B Kent State $125,000
18 532 Yanzel Correa RHP International Baseball Academy of Puerto Rico $125,000
19 562 Kannon Handy LHP Colorado Mesa University $125,000
20 592 Troy Butler RHP Herkimer County Community College (NY) $125,000

