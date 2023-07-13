The second half of the 2023 MLB season is upon us. Short of some sort of astronomical miracle or 29 separate mishaps (all in strange unique ways) to the rest of the league, the Rockies season is more or less over with at this point. Still, there are about 71 games left to play, and while the Rockies are a less-than-desirable attraction for devoted fans, there are still plenty of ways to enjoy the second half of the season as a Colorado fan.

Enjoy the league playoff races

If you’ve only paid attention to the Rockies this season I have one thing to ask, are you okay?

All jokes aside, if there’s anything I’ve learned about Rockies fans is that in order to maintain your sanity from the frustrations of the team, it’s important to become a fan of the game as a whole. This year the league is full of exciting teams and storylines to keep an eye on down the stretch. We have a number of surprise teams battling it out for the playoffs, perhaps well ahead of schedule than they initially planned.

The Cincinnati Reds are one of those prime examples of a surprise team. They have filled their roster with young, exciting talent, headlined recently by the emergence of Elly De La Cruz. Out of nowhere it seems, the Reds enter the second half atop the standings in the National League Central division with a one-game lead over the Milwaukee Brewers. The Reds are electric now and it’s going to be interesting to see if they can hold on to that lead by season’s end. The AL Central isn’t as exciting, but it is funny to see some of the ramifications for that division winner to have a worse record than the Wild Card teams.

Honestly, there are exciting division races across the league. The Baltimore Orioles and Tampa Bay Rays are battling for the top spot in the AL East while a surprise Miami Marlins team sits 8 1⁄ 2 games behind the Atlanta Braves in the NL East with the second-best record in the NL.

Out west we have the amazing rise of the Arizona Diamondbacks trying to outlast the Los Angeles Dodgers and take the NL West division crown with the San Francisco Giants not far behind. Finally, we have the Texas Rangers sending out one of the best offenses and starting rotations to dethrone the Houston Astros in the AL West.

The playoff races are going to be amazing to watch down the stretch and really put some of the youth movements across the league to the test and I am here for it.

Embrace the drama of the Trade Deadline

Part of me feels that the Trade Deadline this year is going to be interesting and full of drama. A number of those teams mentioned prior are poised to be surprising buyers at the deadline instead of sellers, setting the stage for some impactful and interesting trades to shape the league and shuffle veterans around.

On the opposite side, you have teams that find themselves to be unexpected sellers at the deadline. The New York Mets and San Diego Padres have poured a lot of money into their rosters and it hasn’t worked out at all this season, setting the stage for some potential. Will Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander get dealt? Will Pete Alonso? What about Blake Snell? There are some intriguing moves to be made. Also, don’t forget the St. Louis Cardinals that could be bracing for a big sell as they look to a potential retooling of the roster, including a move of Nolan Arenado.

And of course, we can’t ignore the belle of the ball, Shohei Ohtani. Injuries have dealt a blow to the Los Angeles Angels’ chances of making the playoffs and Ohtani is set up for a huge payday in free agency. Do the Angels risk losing Ohtani to free agency or do they ship him off for what could be one of the best returns in baseball history?

Enjoy the minors

The draft is completed and the Rockies have selected 20+ players, including a lot of pitchers, to join the organization. The influx of new players directs attention back to the farm system for the team. The system is full of exciting players with potential and minor league baseball is just a lot of fun to watch. The Albuquerque Isotopes have started their second half on a hot stretch with a number of players that could/should be playing in the big leagues.

We’ve got some of the rising stars in Hartford like Gabriel Hughes and Yanquiel Fernandez while players like Sterlin Thompson and Jordan Beck continue to dazzle in Spokane. And don’t forget the youngsters in Fresno, laying down the foundation that will carry them through the system. There is hope and talent in the Rockies organization, and it’s worth getting familiar with them and supporting their journeys.

Enjoy the game

It’s fairly general, but I would also recommend just enjoying the game. Yes, the team is frustrating, but if you feel so inclined to head to Coors Field for the rest of the season, go ahead and do that. Regardless of the product on the field, it’s fun to go to games with family and friends and enjoy a nice summer evening while eating a juicy hot dog and enjoying a cold beverage of your choice. One way or another you’re going to see at least one good team on the field that night. Baseball is still fun and one of the best things ever, so find a way to enjoy it. If the Rockies do well that’s just an added bonus.

Don’t let the Rockies kill your love of baseball, but rather let them inspire you to find new ways and reasons to enjoy the game. Many years ago it was playing fantasy baseball that did that for me. The team has plenty of problems, as does MLB, but at the root of it all is one of the greatest games ever made and it’s worth finding ways to enjoy it.

Top pick Dollander brings smarts, elite arsenal to Rockies | MLB.com

Learn more about Chase Dollander and what mindset he is bringing to the organization as he begins his professional career. There is a lot of potential in the ninth overall pick and he seems determined and eager to further his development and turn into the elite pitcher he feels he can be.

KU’s Baumgartner signs with Rockies | KU Athletics

The draft may be over, but the signing of players is not. The Rockies continue to be active post-draft, signing undrafted free agents. Collin Baumgartner joins the Rockies from Kansas University after going 6-1 with a 3.62 ERA in 79.2 innings pitched. His 3.62 ERA was the best by a Kansas starting pitcher since 2017. Additionally, he led the team in wins (6), quality starts (6), strikeouts (74), innings pitched (79.2) and strikeout-to-walk ratio (3.36).

