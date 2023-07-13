Colorado Rockies announce 2024 schedule

Today, the Colorado Rockies announced their 2024 schedule.
The 2024 Colorado Rockies Schedule:— Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) July 13, 2023
(The schedule and ticket information are also linked here.)
The Rockies’ season will begin on March 28 with a four-game series in Phoenix against the Arizona Diamondbacks followed by a three-game stand at Wrigley Field against the Chicago Cubs.
For their own home opener, The Rockies will face the Tampa Bay Rays on April 5-7 followed by another series with the D-backs at Coors Field.
If you’re a US citizen, you’ll need a passport to attend two of the series:
- On April 12-14, the Rockies will make their first roadtrip to Toronto since 2013.
- On April 27-28, the Rockies will play the Houston Astros in Mexico City.
The All-Star Break will take place July 15-17 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.
The 2024 regular season will conclude with a six-game home stand against the St. Louis Cardinals followed by a series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
