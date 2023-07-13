Colorado Rockies announce 2024 schedule

Today, the Colorado Rockies announced their 2024 schedule.

(The schedule and ticket information are also linked here.)

The Rockies’ season will begin on March 28 with a four-game series in Phoenix against the Arizona Diamondbacks followed by a three-game stand at Wrigley Field against the Chicago Cubs.

For their own home opener, The Rockies will face the Tampa Bay Rays on April 5-7 followed by another series with the D-backs at Coors Field.

If you’re a US citizen, you’ll need a passport to attend two of the series:

On April 12-14, the Rockies will make their first roadtrip to Toronto since 2013.

On April 27-28, the Rockies will play the Houston Astros in Mexico City.

The All-Star Break will take place July 15-17 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

The 2024 regular season will conclude with a six-game home stand against the St. Louis Cardinals followed by a series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

★★★

