Colorado Rockies game no. 92 thread: Carlos Rodón vs. Austin Gomber

The Yankees (49-42) may be in fourth place in the American League East, but they are still the Yankees. The legendary team and all the history that comes with their iconic logo will be at Coors Field this weekend for the first time since 2016.

That year DJ LeMahieu was on the Rockies and Colorado beat the Yankees in two games at Coors Field to win the season series 3-1. Now, he’s back as a Yankee in his first trip back to Coors Field since not being re-signed after the 2018 season.

This is the first game for both teams since the All-Star break. The Rockies had a rough first half and are currently sitting at 34-57 in last place in the NL West. Tonight, Austin Gomber, who at 7-7 has the most wins and best winning percentage in the rotation, will try to start the second half on a better note.

After struggling mightily in April, Gomber has gotten better as the season has progressed. He’s won his last three starts, including giving up only two runs on five hits with one strikeout and no walks in six innings vs. the Giants on July 7.

The Rockies will be facing off against LHP Carlos Rodón (0-1, 3.38 ERA). He’s only made one start for the Yankees since signing a big six-year deal in the offseason on account of a left forearm strain. He pitched 5 1⁄ 3 innings against the Cubs on July 7, giving up two runs (one homer) on four hits with two walks and two strikeouts.

Fans hoping to see Aaron Judge are out of luck as the slugger is still on the IL with a toe injury. LeMahieu will be at third base.

First Pitch: 6:40 p.m. MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups:

