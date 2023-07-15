This Week in Purple: All-Star MVPs, draft picks and schedule releases! Oh my!

The weekend is a great time to kick back and reflect. This Week in Purple is the place to catch up on the news from our team at Purple Row. You’ll find links to Rockpiles and other content below as well as a platform for community discussion in the comments.

This week was a big one for the Rockies. Not only did they win their first game of the second half, but Elias Díaz was also named MVP of the All-Star Game — the first Rockie to ever do so — and the Rockies drafted 21 new players to join the organization. Also, the 2024 schedule was released. The Rockies open in Arizona at the end of March, and will travel to Mexico City for a two-game set against the Astros at the end of April. Get your passports ready!

Meanwhile, here’s what our writers had to say about this week:

To Read

In the first round of the MLB Draft, the Rockies chose Tennessee right-hander Chase Dollander. For his Monday Rockpile, Kenneth Weber evaluated the pick and what he could mean for the Rockies future.

There are 70 games left in the regular season after the All-Star Break and things are looking bleak for the Rockies. For her Tuesday Rockpile, Renee Dechert gave some suggestions as to how the Rockies should spend the second half of this lost season including trading for pitching, allowing young players to keep playing and developing, and utilizing Bud Black’s skillset as a manager.

Speaking of lost seasons, Skyler Timmins looked back on the 64-98 2012 season — the worst in Rockies history so far — for his Wednesday Rockpile. Are there some parallels to be seen between that season and this current one?

Keeping with the second-half trend, Skyler wrote a second Thursday Rockpile about how Rockies fans can attempt to enjoy it. Some suggestions include: enjoy the playoff races, embrace trade deadline drama, watch minor league baseball, and just enjoy the game we all love.

To bookend the week, Joelle Milholm wrote about another Rockies draft pick for her Friday Rockpile — infielder Kyle Karros, son of former Dodger first baseman Eric Karros, who was selected in the fifth round out of UCLA. In his heyday, Karros was a Rockies killer. Can his son become a Rockies star?

To Listen

Affected by Altitude: Wait, we have to play a second half? — This week, Evan, Skyler, and Kenneth wind down the first half of the Rockies’ season, discuss the All-Star game, and talk about the triceratops in the room: what the Rockies need to (and probably won’t) do at the upcoming trade deadline.

Monthly Pebble Report Podcast: Draft Preview and June 2023 — Kenneth and Evan preview the 2023 MLB Amateur Draft, discuss movement within the farm system, and name the All-June #Rockies minor league team in the monthly minor league show!

Other Happenings

Schedule Release: The 2024 MLB schedule was released on Wednesday. The Rockies travel early and often, heading to three different countries within the first month. They open on the road again, and will welcome the Tampa Bay Rays to Coors Field for the Home Opener. Which series are you most looking forward to in 2024?

Weekend Discussion Topic

This season may be a lost one for the Rockies, but what are you looking forward to most in the second half? Sound off below!

