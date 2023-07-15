Colorado Rockies game no. 93 thread: Clarke Schmidt vs. Connor Seabold

After a 7-2 taco’s victory to start the second half, the Rockies will look to continue their winning ways tonight against the New York Yankees. Yesterday’s game included a quality start from Austin Gomber, who also posted his fourth-consecutive win. Gomber is the only Rockies starter to record a win since May 14 (Kyle Freeland vs the Philadelphia Phillies). He has gone 5-3 over that span while the rest of the rotation has gone 0-23 (granted he’s the only Opening Day starter who isn’t currently injured, but alas).

Connor Seabold (1-6, 6.65 ERA) will take the mound for the Rox this evening. In his last outing at San Francisco, Seabold allowed three runs on seven hits, including a home run, across just 3 2⁄ 3 innings. He lost his fourth-consecutive game, and dropped his sixth out of the last nine. Over his last four starts, Seabold has allowed nine home runs — tied for the most in franchise history over a four-game span — and has posted a 12.96 ERA. Prior to that he pitched well, but unfortunately something took a turn for the worse in mid-June and Seabold is still trying to get back to his winning ways.

Seabold will pitch against Yankees’ right-hander Clarke Schmidt (4-6, 4.40 ERA). Schmidt is making his 20th appearance (19th start) this evening and his first-career start against the Rockies. His start against the San Francisco Giants on April 1 was his first-career start against the NL West, so tonight marks his second. Schmidt’s previous appearance was in relief last Sunday against the Chicago Cubs. He faced two batters and retired them both (one strikeout). He also inherited two runners in scoring position, but stranded them both. Hopefully the Rockies will be able to get to Schmidt tonight!

First Pitch: 6:10 p.m. MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups: