Colorado Rockies game no. 94 thread: Gerrit Cole vs. Chase Anderson

The Rockies dropped yesterday’s contest against the Yankees 6-3, setting up a rubber match between the two teams this afternoon. After starter Connor Seabold allowed all six runs in the first two innings (one in the first, five in the second) and was lifted after just 2 1⁄ 3 IP, the Rockies bullpen came in for the third and tossed a combined 6 2⁄ 3 scoreless innings, extending their scoreless streak to 14 1⁄ 3. They last allowed a run in the fifth inning on July 8th at San Francisco, and over their last three games, the bullpen has thrown 11 1⁄ 3 scoreless innings allowing just four hits, two walks and 12 strikeouts.

The Rockies will turn to Chase Anderson (0-4, 6.89 ERA) today. Unfortunately, Anderson is in a bit of a skid at the moment. He has lost each of his last four starts, allowing 27 runs across 13 1⁄ 3 innings. He has allowed 30 hits, eight homers, nine walks, two hit batters and 12 strikeouts over that span. In his last start specifically, Anderson allowed five runs on seven hits across four innings on July 5 in Houston in a 6-4 Rockies loss to the Astros.

Anderson will face off against the formidable Gerrit Cole (9-2, 2.85 ERA), who is recently come off an appearance as the American League starter from the All-Star Game in Seattle. He is making his 20th start of the season, and his eighth against the Rockies. In his career against the Rox, Cole is 5-1 through seven starts with a 2.47 ERA. He has allowed three or fewer runs in each of the seven starts, and two runs or fewer in six.

We’ll see how this afternoon goes before the Astros come to town on Tuesday and Wednesday to conclude the homestand.

First Pitch: 1:10 p.m. MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups: