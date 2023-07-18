Colorado Rockies game no. 95 thread: Hunter Brown vs Jake Bird

After an exhilarating walk-off, extra-innings win against the New York Yankees, the Colorado Rockies (36-58) will try to keep the magic alive in a two-game series against the Houston Astros (52-42).

This will be a bullpen game for the Rockies with Jake Bird starting. Bird enters tonight with an ERA of 3.70 in 56.0 innings.

Coming off a series win against the Los Angeles Angels, the Astros will start Hunter Brown. He has pitched 97.0 innings over 17 games and has an ERA of 4.12. This will be his first time to pitch at Coors Field.

Now to the details.

First Pitch: 6:40 PM MDT

TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups:

First, the visiting Astros:

And the Rockies:

Bird is the word. pic.twitter.com/6RlwTzEOjF — Purple Row (@PurpleRow) July 18, 2023

