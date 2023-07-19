Every Rockie Ever Podcast: Jason Giambi

Every Rockie Ever is a brand new show under the Rocky Mountain Rooftop banner where brothers Skyler and Dustin Timmins sit down and talk about every player to suit up for the Colorado Rockies to share memories and the legacy of their careers.

In this week’s episode, Dustin and Skyler Timmins are back from a brief hiatus to talk about one of their favorite veteran bench players, the Great Giambino, Jason Giambi. For parts of four seasons, Giambi played an important role in the Rockies clubhouse as a mentor and positive influence while also providing one of the most fearsome bench bats in team history. They also talk about two of his most notable games in which he punished some baseballs.

Jason Giambi- 1B/PH

Colorado Rockies: 2009-2012

230 Games Played, 135 as PH

.248/.375/.452

104 H, 48 R, 20 2B, 22 HR, 86 RBI, 2 SB

First career 3-HR game(7 RBI) in a game against PHI in 2011. One of the oldest in MLB history to ever do that (40 yrs 131 days old)

