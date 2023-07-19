Colorado Rockies game no. 96 thread: Brandon Bielak vs. Austin Gomber

On a night that was dominated by offense around the league, it was the Colorado Rockies that held the Houston Astros to three runs in a bullpen game as they won 4-3.

In the second game of this short series against the Astros, the Rockies will send out Austin Gomber (8-7, 6.19 ERA) to the mound to attempt the sweep at home. Gomber is coming off a strong out outing against the New York Yankees on July 14 in which he allowed two runs on six hits in six innings of work. Gomber has been on a roll in his last three or four starts, recording three quality starts and allowing two runs in fiving innings in the other.

Pitching opposite him will be Brandon Bielak (4-5, 3.79 ERA) in his second start against the Rockies this year. He last faced the Rockies on July 4, where he proceeded to handcuff the Rockies for seven shutout innings, allowing two hits. He did struggle with four walks but equated that with four strikeouts.

It’s also worth noting that Brent Suter was reinstated off the injured list and the Rockies have designated Fernando Abad for assignment.

First Pitch: 1:10 PM MDT

TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups:

First, the visiting Astros:

And the Rockies:

Chance to sweep the champs (in a two games series) pic.twitter.com/UKoOYrJXqh — Purple Row (@PurpleRow) July 19, 2023

Final score:

