Colorado Rockies game no. 86 thread: Matt Manning vs. Connor Seabold

After dropping their first extra-inning game in three attempts in a 4-2 loss in the 10th to Detroit on Saturday night, the Rockies still have a chance to win the series in the rubber match today.

On Sunday morning, the Rockies made some roster adjustments, sending Peter Lambert to Triple-A Albuquerque, even though Lambert (1-1, 6.29 ERA) threw three scoreless innings with two strikeouts, two hits, and a walk on Saturday. The Rockies recalled LHP Fernando Abad, who the Rockies signed in May and has since been released on May 24 and re-signed on May 30, from the Isotopes to fill Lambert’s spot. Abad has a 10.13 ERA in three appearances over 2 2⁄ 3 innings for the Rockies, the most recent being giving up three runs on two homers in one inning against the Rangers. Abad’s been outstanding with Albuquerque, posting a 0.98 ERA in 9 2⁄ 3 innings in eight appearances with eight strikeouts while only allowing four hits, one run, and zero walks in the month of June.

After making his MLB debut on June 19 and playing in three games, shortstop Connor Kaiser was designated for assignment on Sunday. The Pirates drafted the 26-year-old in the third round of the 2018 MLB draft and the Rockies signed him to a minor league contract prior to the 2023 season. Kaiser went 0-4 in his short MLB tenure.

Connor Seabold (1-4, 5.98 ERA) will be on the mound for the Rockies. After coming out of the bullpen for his first seven appearances with the Rockies this season, Seabold will be making his 11th start today. Seabold has struggled in his last two starts against the Braves and Dodgers, giving up 13 runs on 14 hits, five of which were homers, with two walks and four strikeouts in eight innings. Despite coming from the Red Sox where he pitched in 2021-22, this will be Seabold’s first appearance against the Tigers.

The Rockies will face 25-year-old RHP Matt Manning (1-1, 4.15 ERA). Manning broke his foot in April and just returned from the IL on June 27. He will be making his fourth start of the season today. This game will mark Manning’s first appearance at Coors Field and first against the Rockies.

The game will mark Miguel Cabrera’s final appearance at Coors Field as the future Hall of Famer is planning to retire at the end of the season. So far in the series, Cabrera is 2-for-7 with an RBI and two strikeouts. Cabrera is not in the starting lineup.

Fun fact of the day: Today is Charlie Blackmon’s 37th birthday.

First Pitch: 1:10 p.m. MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups: